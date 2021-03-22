No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 22, 2021

San Antonians have a chance to drive through Brackenridge Park's low-water crossing this week

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM

click to enlarge The Low Water Crossing at Brackenridge Park is usually closed to vehicular traffic. - COURTESY OF BRACKENRIDGE PARK CONSERVANCY
  • Courtesy of Brackenridge Park Conservancy
  • The Low Water Crossing at Brackenridge Park is usually closed to vehicular traffic.
San Antonians can enjoy live music, great food and local history from the comfort of their cars at this year's Brackenridge Park Conservancy fundraiser, "A Promenade Through the Park."

On Wednesday, March 24, attendees will wend their way through the historic park in a safe and socially distanced drive, which includes portions of the park that are no longer open to the public. The route begins at the Tuesday Musical Club, goes along the trail of Alpine Drive, and finishes through the Low Water Crossing.



Guests will be provided a pre-made gourmet picnic meal from The RK Group and enjoy live entertainment from The Dirty River Jazz Band.

"The Brackenridge Park Conservancy is excited to celebrate the legacy of Brackenridge Park,” Lynn Osborne Bobbitt, executive director of Brackenridge Park Conservancy, said in a release. “This immersive driving experience will allow guests and their families to drive through closed parts of the park, reminiscing on past park days and creating new ones.”

Tickets are $350, and include two meals. Tickets and additional information are available at the Brackenridge Park Conservancy's website.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Book Festival will feature authors Jeff VanderMeer, Nic Stone and Kristin Hannah Read More

  2. Pearl Brewery launches studio space for creative content creation in San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonio Spurs' Murray and Hornets' Rozier poised for repeat of last matchup in Monday's game Read More

  4. San Antonio's mural celebrating Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been painted over Read More

  5. New open-air Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to San Antonio Botanical Garden this spring Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation