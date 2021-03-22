San Antonians have a chance to drive through Brackenridge Park's low-water crossing this week

click to enlarge Courtesy of Brackenridge Park Conservancy

The Low Water Crossing at Brackenridge Park is usually closed to vehicular traffic.





San Antonians can enjoy live music, great food and local history from the comfort of their cars at this year's Brackenridge Park Conservancy fundraiser, "A Promenade Through the Park."On Wednesday, March 24, attendees will wend their way through the historic park in a safe and socially distanced drive, which includes portions of the park that are no longer open to the public. The route begins at the Tuesday Musical Club, goes along the trail of Alpine Drive, and finishes through the Low Water Crossing.Guests will be provided a pre-made gourmet picnic meal from The RK Group and enjoy live entertainment from The Dirty River Jazz Band.