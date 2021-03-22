Monday, March 22, 2021
San Antonians have a chance to drive through Brackenridge Park's low-water crossing this week
Posted
By Jada Teague
on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Brackenridge Park Conservancy
-
The Low Water Crossing at Brackenridge Park is usually closed to vehicular traffic.
San Antonians can enjoy live music, great food and local history from the comfort of their cars at this year's Brackenridge Park Conservancy fundraiser, "A Promenade Through the Park."
On Wednesday, March 24, attendees will wend their way through the historic park in a safe and socially distanced drive, which includes portions of the park that are no longer open to the public. The route begins at the Tuesday Musical Club, goes along the trail of Alpine Drive, and finishes through the Low Water Crossing.
Guests will be provided a pre-made gourmet picnic meal from The RK Group and enjoy live entertainment from The Dirty River Jazz Band.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
"The Brackenridge Park Conservancy is excited to celebrate the legacy of Brackenridge Park,” Lynn Osborne Bobbitt, executive director of Brackenridge Park Conservancy, said in a release. “This immersive driving experience will allow guests and their families to drive through closed parts of the park, reminiscing on past park days and creating new ones.”
Tickets are $350, and include two meals. Tickets and additional information are available at the Brackenridge Park Conservancy's website
.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, fundraiser, Brackenridge Park Conservancy, Brackenridge Park, low water crossing, Alpine Drive, things to do in San Antonio, drive through, drive-thru, drive-thru event, socially distanced event, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.