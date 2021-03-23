No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Artpace reopens for in-person visitation by appointment as San Antonio COVID cases drop

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge Artpace has reopened for visits by appointment. - TWITTER / ARTPACE
  • Twitter / artpace
  • Artpace has reopened for visits by appointment.
After closing its doors in December due to San Antonio's surge in COVID-19 cases, Artpace has reopened to the public.

Visitation will be on an appointment-only basis.



In addition to its current exhibitions on view — the group show "After Carolee: Tender and Fierce" and José Villalobos' "de los otros" — Artpace's Spring 2021 Artists-in-Residence will debut their three exhibitions Thursday in a virtual opening.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pearl Brewery launches studio space for creative content creation in San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonians have a chance to drive through Brackenridge Park's low-water crossing this week Read More

  3. San Antonio Spurs' Murray and Hornets' Rozier poised for repeat of last matchup in Monday's game Read More

  4. San Antonio Book Festival will feature authors Jeff VanderMeer, Nic Stone and Kristin Hannah Read More

  5. San Antonio Zoo brings fantasy to life with new Dragon Forest attraction Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation