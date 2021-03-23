Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Artpace reopens for in-person visitation by appointment as San Antonio COVID cases drop
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 9:32 AM
After closing its doors in December
due to San Antonio's surge in COVID-19 cases, Artpace has reopened to the public.
Visitation will be on an appointment-only basis.
In addition to its current exhibitions on view — the group show "After Carolee: Tender and Fierce" and José Villalobos' "de los otros" — Artpace's Spring 2021 Artists-in-Residence will debut their three exhibitions Thursday in a virtual opening.
