Foodie Film Fest continues at Good Kind Southtown with The Lunchbox and Tampopo
By Jada Teague
Slab Cinema’s Foodie Film Fest is just what it sounds like. Presented in partnership with Southtown’s The Good Kind restaurant and bar, the Foodie Film Fest showcases the diversity of various countries and languages, with screenings on Wednesdays through the end of April.
March 24’s film, Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox
, is about a young wife trying to capture her husband’s attention by cooking appetizing lunches for him. However, due to a mix-up, her lunchboxes get delivered to a widower nearing retirement. After winning the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award, the film was also nominated in 2015 for the Best Film Not in the English Language category by the British Academy Film Awards.
The Foodie Film Fest closes out the month with Tampopo
on March 31. The 1985 Japanese comedy was written and directed by Juzo Itami, and follows a truck driver who finds a family-run noodle shop and decides to help their up-and-coming business in a story highlighting the relationship between love and food.
$8-$32, 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 and 31, The Good Kind Southtown, 1127 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 212-9373, slabcinemaarthouse.com.
