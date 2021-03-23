Kawhi's Clippers will tangle with the Spurs Wednesday in San Antonio

click image Twitter / spurs

The Spurs will face off with the Clippers on Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers tip off a two-game stint against the Spurs on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.The former Spur recently expressed concerns about his current team’s continuity emphasizing, “it’s all about consistency, from teams to players to coaches. That’s what makes a team great, players great, coaches great. A consistency of being, wanting to win, and doing pretty much the same habits of winning.”After starting the season with a 21-8, the Clippers have cooled significantly, yet remain an elite Western Conference opponent. When the two teams clashed in Los Angeles earlier this season, Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills combined for 48 points in a 116-113 win for the Spurs.Keldon Johnson, who was drafted by the Spurs with the protected first-round draft pick acquired in Leonard’s trade to Toronto, led both teams on the boards with 11 rebounds. Johnson’s ascendance as a starter and tremendous upside has been a gamechanger for San Antonio in Leonard’s absence.