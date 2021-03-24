Kid-friendly double feature at San Antonio Botanical Garden to feature Onward and Glory Road

click to enlarge Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Pixar's Onward is half of Saturday's double feature at the botanical garden.

Snuggle up with friends and family for a special double feature of family-friendly filmsandat the San Antonio Botanical Garden.Pixar’sis centered around two elven brothers on a journey to see their deceased dad again for one day., which is being screened for the second time at garden this spring, tells the story of college basketball star Don Haskins, who guided the first all-Black starting line-up to the NCAA national championship.These films will be screened on the lawn where guests can get cozy with blankets or lawn chairs. The first movie will start after the sun sets around 6:45 p.m.