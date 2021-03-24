Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Kid-friendly double feature at San Antonio Botanical Garden to feature Onward and Glory Road
Posted
By Jada Teague
on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM
click to enlarge
-
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
-
Pixar's Onward is half of Saturday's double feature at the botanical garden.
Snuggle up with friends and family for a special double feature of family-friendly films Onward
and Glory Road
at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
Pixar’s Onward
is centered around two elven brothers on a journey to see their deceased dad again for one day.
Glory Road
, which is being screened for the second time at garden this spring, tells the story of college basketball star Don Haskins, who guided the first all-Black starting line-up to the NCAA national championship.
These films will be screened on the lawn where guests can get cozy with blankets or lawn chairs. The first movie will start after the sun sets around 6:45 p.m.
$13.50-$20, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 27, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, outdoor event, San Antonio Botanical Garden, kid-friendly, family-friendly, Onward, Pixar, Glory Road, movie, movies by moonlight, double feature, film, family films, Image
