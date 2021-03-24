No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Kid-friendly double feature at San Antonio Botanical Garden to feature Onward and Glory Road

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM

Pixar's Onward is half of Saturday's double feature at the botanical garden.
  • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
  • Pixar's Onward is half of Saturday's double feature at the botanical garden.
Snuggle up with friends and family for a special double feature of family-friendly films Onward and Glory Road at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Pixar’s Onward is centered around two elven brothers on a journey to see their deceased dad again for one day.



Glory Road, which is being screened for the second time at garden this spring, tells the story of college basketball star Don Haskins, who guided the first all-Black starting line-up to the NCAA national championship.

These films will be screened on the lawn where guests can get cozy with blankets or lawn chairs. The first movie will start after the sun sets around 6:45 p.m.

$13.50-$20, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 27, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

