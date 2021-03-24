No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

San Antonio can enjoy classical music either online or outdoors at Agarita's full weekend of concerts

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge Two of Agarita's concerts this weekend will be held outdoors, utilizing their Humble Hall mobile venue. - COURTESY OF AGARITA
  • Courtesy of Agarita
  • Two of Agarita's concerts this weekend will be held outdoors, utilizing their Humble Hall mobile venue.
Armed with their new roving concert venue the Humble Hall, Agarita is hosting a weekend of performances that can be enjoyed both outdoors and online.

On Friday, the quartet will debut a special concert filmed at San Antonio’s Spanish Governor’s Mansion on its website and Facebook. Themed around the music of Spain, the program includes works that span from the 1700s to the present.



On Sunday, Agarita will take its Humble Hall to Jefferson Bodega and Beautify San Antonio Park for two outdoor concerts featuring composers from Johann Sebastian Bach to the Alamo City’s Aaron Prado. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to comfortably enjoy the socially distanced performances.

Free, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, Facebook and agarita.org, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28, Jefferson Bodega, 1005 Donaldson Ave., 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, Beautify San Antonio Park, 801 S. Main Ave., agarita.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

