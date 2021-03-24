San Antonio can enjoy classical music either online or outdoors at Agarita's full weekend of concerts

click to enlarge Courtesy of Agarita

Two of Agarita's concerts this weekend will be held outdoors, utilizing their Humble Hall mobile venue.

Armed with their new roving concert venue the Humble Hall, Agarita is hosting a weekend of performances that can be enjoyed both outdoors and online.On Friday, the quartet will debut a special concert filmed at San Antonio’s Spanish Governor’s Mansion on its website and Facebook. Themed around the music of Spain, the program includes works that span from the 1700s to the present.On Sunday, Agarita will take its Humble Hall to Jefferson Bodega and Beautify San Antonio Park for two outdoor concerts featuring composers from Johann Sebastian Bach to the Alamo City’s Aaron Prado. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to comfortably enjoy the socially distanced performances.