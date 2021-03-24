Wednesday, March 24, 2021
San Antonio Zoo celebrates native pollinators with Monarch Fest
By Jada Teague
on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 12:15 PM
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The zoo's weekend event will celebrate the monarch butterfly.
Locals can ring in spring by celebrating monarchs, milkweed and migration at the 2021 Monarch Fest.
The San Antonio Zoo is showcasing all things monarch by giving visitors free native milkweed and nectar plant seeds, as well as the chance to partake in entertaining games and crafts while educating guests on how they are able to help conserve monarch butterflies.
San Antonio was named the first Monarch Champion City by the National Wildlife Federation in 2017 for its commitment to the species after adopting 24 recommendations from the NWF.
The weekend-long event is included with standard admission to the zoo.
$25.99-$29.99, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 743-7184, sazoo.org.
