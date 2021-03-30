No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Pabst Blue Ribbon teams with San Antonio studio to bring interactive art pop-up to Aztec Theatre

Posted By on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 10:59 AM

click image Pabst Blue Ribbon is teaming up with local creative studio Wide Awake to bring an interactive art pop-up to the Aztec Theatre. - INSTAGRAM / WIDEAWAKECREATIVE
  • Instagram / wideawakecreative
  • Pabst Blue Ribbon is teaming up with local creative studio Wide Awake to bring an interactive art pop-up to the Aztec Theatre.
San Antonio-based Pabst Blue Ribbon is teaming with creative studio Wide Awake to bring the interactive art pop-up In Living Pixels to the Aztec Theatre next month.

Founded by two San Antonio natives — Paloma Cortez and Pamela Rachél — Wide Awake has collaborated with local and global partners to create both ads and art installations.



The Wide Awake-Pabst experience will feature seven SA artists’ creative interpretations of the digital and natural world around them in a series of immersive and interactive installations.

Participating creators include Dom Jimenez, Alan Weissling Pallares, Natalia Rocafuerte, Chris Sauter and Charlie Kitchen. Local DJs Midnight Swim will provide tunes during the pop-up, and a bar on the upper deck of the theatre will sling boozy libations.

In Living Pixels will be shown 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from April 9-15. The exhibit is free, but viewers must reserve time slots to ensure limited capacity due to COVID-19 protocols. Masks will be required to walk through the installations.

Tickets can be reserved online.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Glitter Political: Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan says there’s still more work to do for District 2
Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway
A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past
Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Puppeteer and Brownsville native Michelle Zamora lends a hand, and her voice, to Netflix series
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past Read More

  2. Marielle La Rue started her niche denim line to fulfill a wish for pants that fit her body type Read More

  3. Spurs will take on Trae Young and the Hawks in Thursday AT&T Center matchup Read More

  4. Briscoe Western Art Museum's Night of Artists debuts in person and online for 20th anniversary Read More

  5. New open-air Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to San Antonio Botanical Garden this spring Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation