Pabst Blue Ribbon teams with San Antonio studio to bring interactive art pop-up to Aztec Theatre
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 10:59 AM
San Antonio-based Pabst Blue Ribbon
Pabst Blue Ribbon is teaming up with local creative studio Wide Awake to bring an interactive art pop-up to the Aztec Theatre.
is teaming with creative studio Wide Awake
to bring the interactive art pop-up In Living Pixels
to the Aztec Theatre next month.
Founded by two San Antonio natives — Paloma Cortez and Pamela Rachél — Wide Awake has collaborated with local and global partners to create both ads and art installations.
The Wide Awake-Pabst experience will feature seven SA artists’ creative interpretations of the digital and natural world around them in a series of immersive and interactive installations.
Participating creators include Dom Jimenez, Alan Weissling Pallares, Natalia Rocafuerte, Chris Sauter and Charlie Kitchen. Local DJs Midnight Swim will provide tunes during the pop-up, and a bar on the upper deck of the theatre will sling boozy libations.
In Living Pixels
will be shown 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from April 9-15. The exhibit is free, but viewers must reserve time slots to ensure limited capacity due to COVID-19 protocols. Masks will be required to walk through the installations.
Tickets can be reserved online
.
