Spurs will take on Trae Young and the Hawks in Thursday AT&T Center matchup

The Spurs face off with the Hawks on Thursday.

In an NBA currently thriving on the play of talented young guards including Luka Doncic, Jamal Murray and Ja Morant, All-Star Trae Young continues to forge his own path in Atlanta.Under new head coach Nate McMillan, the Hawks have reeled off eight consecutive wins, with Young powering the team’s offense as one of the most ball-dominant guards in the league.Injuries have limited Young’s supporting cast this season, but with De’Andre Hunter and Kris Dunn potentially back in the fold, help is on the way for the Hawks.San Antonio’s resurgent season has been sparked by stellar guard play from DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray, who have proved to be a handful for opposing defenses.When the teams faced off in Atlanta back in February, DeRozan finished the night with 23 points and eight assists in a 125-114 rout for the Spurs.Thursday night’s contest at the AT&T Center comes in stretch of nine consecutive home games for the Spurs, which could set the tone for a prospective postseason run.