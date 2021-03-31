Wednesday, March 31, 2021
San Antonio Botanical Garden sends off its latest exhibition with Origami Nights event series
By Jada Teague
on Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 4:25 PM
Courtesy of the San Antonio Botanical Garden
“OrigamiintheGarden²" will be on view at the Botanical Garden through May 1.
There's only one more month for guests to attend the “OrigamiintheGarden²”exhibition at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, which ends on May 1.
During its final days, the garden is sending it off with a new series of events starting on the first day of April.
Each Thursday evening, visitors to the garden can enjoy Origami Nights, which will feature origami-inspired hands-on activities, exhibition tours, Japanese-inspired cocktails and food.
“OrigamiintheGarden²” features sculptures by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box, presenting the origami paper art form in museum-quality metals.
In addition to the artists' own creations, the exhibition features collaborations with world-renowned origami artists including Tim Armijo, Te Jui Fu, Beth Johnson, Michael G. LaFosse and Robert J. Lang.
$12-$15, 6-9 p.m. Thursdays through April 29, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Pl., (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
