San Antonio Botanical Garden sends off its latest exhibition with Origami Nights event series

click to enlarge Courtesy of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

“OrigamiintheGarden²" will be on view at the Botanical Garden through May 1.



Each Thursday evening, visitors to the garden can enjoy Origami Nights, which will feature origami-inspired hands-on activities, exhibition tours, Japanese-inspired cocktails and food.



Jennifer and Kevin Box, presenting the origami paper art form in museum-quality metals.

world-renowned origami artists including Tim Armijo, Te Jui F









$12-$15, 6-9 p.m. Thursdays through April 29, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Pl., (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.



u, Beth Johnson, Michael G. LaFosse and Robert J. Lang.





There's only one more month for guests to attend the “OrigamiintheGarden²”exhibition at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, which ends on May 1.During its final days, the garden is sending it off with a new series of events starting on the first day of April.“OrigamiintheGarden²” features sculptures by Santa Fe artistsIn addition to the artists' own creations, the exhibition features collaborations with