No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Bio-domes and beefy beer: San Antonio goes all in on April Fools' Day

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge A mock rendering of the zoo's faux bio-dome plan. - COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo
  • A mock rendering of the zoo's faux bio-dome plan.
It's that time of year again — the day where we all must eye the news with more scrutiny than usual.

As brands and even fictional characters participate in April 1 tomfoolery today, some San Antonio organizations are also having a bit of April Fools' Day fun.



The San Antonio Zoo made its April Fools' announcement via a press release, claiming that it would soon embark on a massive construction project. The new "Zoo-Dome®" would supposedly create a bio-dome over the entirety of the zoological facility, which spans both sides of Highway 281. The zoo name-checked Texas transplant Elon Musk as a consultant, but we wouldn't be surprised if Stephen Baldwin and Pauly Shore were also involved.

"Our dream is finally at hand," Tim Morrow, zoo president and CEO, said in the mock press release. "We have been working on the Zoo-Dome design for six years and look forward to becoming the first year-round perfect weather zoo for visitors from all over the world."

click image A globe featured in Ryan Takaba's "A Relationship with Flight" took a fictional journey across San Antonio for April Fools' Day. - INSTAGRAM / BLUESTARART
  • Instagram / bluestarart
  • A globe featured in Ryan Takaba's "A Relationship with Flight" took a fictional journey across San Antonio for April Fools' Day.
In the art world, Blue Star Contemporary took a page from Balloon Boy for their own floating hoax. According to an Instagram post, "famed drone photographer Rene Kermite" captured photos of a globe from artist Ryan Takaba's exhibition "A Relationship With Flight" in front of San Antonio landmarks including Ruby City, the Selena mural, H-E-B Plus and, of course, the Alamo.

If the Photoshop job wasn't immediately apparent to viewers, the fact that Rene Kermite is a play on Kermit the Frog's Spanish name — La Rana René — may be another hint. To make things abundantly clear, BSC also noted the joke at the end of its post, though the artist talk Takaba is giving on April 20 is very much real.

click image Beef Stroganoff beer: it's what's for dinner. - FACEBOOK / ROADMAP BREWING CO.
  • Facebook / Roadmap Brewing Co.
  • Beef Stroganoff beer: it's what's for dinner.
Taking a page from Willy Wonka's playbook, Roadmap Brewing Co. is serving up an alcoholic main course for anyone who wants to drink their dinner. For those whose tastes run a tad eclectic, Roadmap announced a very special new beer for April Fools': a Beef Stroganoff Pilsner.

According to its Instagram post debuting the brew, the pilsner features the flavors of a full home-cooked meal: "Subtle sour cream and onions give way to intense beef, leaving absolutely no room for beer flavor — just the way mamma made it!"

⁠⁠No word yet on any Wonka-esque unintended side effects.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory
Glitter Political: Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan says there’s still more work to do for District 2
Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway
A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past
Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Botanical Garden sends off its latest exhibition with Origami Nights event series Read More

  2. A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past Read More

  3. Pabst Blue Ribbon teams with San Antonio studio to bring interactive art pop-up to Aztec Theatre Read More

  4. Spurs will take on Trae Young and the Hawks in Thursday AT&T Center matchup Read More

  5. Meet St. Mary’s Kaitlin Teniente: the first female head coach for a college esports program in Texas Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation