San Antonio kicks off National Poetry Month with streaming event on Saturday

San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson will perform at this weekend's National Poetry Month kickoff event.
For the 25th anniversary of National Poetry Month, San Antonio isn't messing around. More than 30 events are scheduled to take place this month, including readings, workshops, performances and discussions.
This weekend, the city's celebration begins with a kickoff event hosted by the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office. Hosted by Anthony The Poet, “VIVA Poesia: Palabra, Musica, y Cultura” will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, and will feature performances from spoken word stalwarts including SA Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, music by local quartet Agarita Chamber Players and photography by Sarah Brooke Lyons. Community artwork and visual poetry submissions will also be on tap.
“Through all of the challenges and triumphs we've face, if nothing else, we can take this time to chronicle our stories,” Sanderson said in a press release. “Whether you use stanzas, free verse or song lyrics, give yourself permission and agency to write from your heart. If not, read the poetry of someone you respect and attend a virtual event.”