URBAN-15's big-hearted streaming celebration is back for another National Poetry Month marathon
Posted
By Jada Teague
on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 3:08 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of URBAN-15
-
Carmen Tafolla during her 2017 Mega Corazon performance.
URBAN-15's annual blowout event in honor of National Poetry Month commences today.
More than 15 premiere performance poets will be featured in this year's Mega Corazon spoken word marathon, including San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, former poets laureate Carmen Tafolla and Octavio Quintanilla, Anthony "the Poet" Flores, John Phillip Santos and Amalia Ortiz.
Guests can tune in for free every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to view the streaming poetry performances live on URBAN-15's website
. Each morning stream is tailored for youth audiences (10 a.m.-1 p.m,), followed by an evening stream for general audiences (6-10 p.m.).
If you can't make a certain show, no worries. Mega Corazon can be viewed at any time on URBAN-15's YouTube
and Facebook
pages.
Free, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Mondays, Wenesdays and Fridays April 5-30, urban15.org/live-stream.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, URBAN-15, poetry, national poetry month, event, virtual event, online event, live-streamed, streaming event, Mega Corazon, Facebook, YouTube, poets, San Antonio poets, Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, Carmen Tafolla, Octavio Quintanilla, Anthony "the Poet" Flores, John Phillip Santos, Amalia Ortiz, San Antonio Poet Laureate, Image