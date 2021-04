Carver Community Cultural Center's April events feature live music and online reflections

click image Facebook / Carver Community Cultural Center

Locals can enjoy two in-person performances at the Carver Community Cultural Center this month in addition to its continued online programming.After canceling this spring's mainstage events due to the pandemic, the Carver will present two socially distanced live performances as a part of its "Intimate Series."On Saturday,207-2234On Tuesday, April 13, viewers can tune in for the latest of the Carver's virtual Reflection Sessions series, which is presented in partnership with Art2Action.This month's episode features director and creator Kholoud Sawaf. The Syrian native has worked in theater and television in various countries such as Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the United States and in her home country of Syria.The episode will highlight snippets of Sawaf'sand the poem "this woman, this sea" from Andrea Assaf'sGuests are encouraged to bring tea, dates and other foods and break fast with Sawaf to acknowledge the beginning of Ramadan (). Attendees can register online at Art2Action's website