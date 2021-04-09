No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, April 9, 2021

Carver Community Cultural Center's April events feature live music and online reflections

Posted By on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 9:29 AM

click image Syrian theatre director Kholoud Sawaf will be featured in the April episode of the online Reflection Sessions series. - FACEBOOK / CARVER COMMUNITY CULTURAL CENTER
  • Facebook / Carver Community Cultural Center
  • Syrian theatre director Kholoud Sawaf will be featured in the April episode of the online Reflection Sessions series.
Locals can enjoy two in-person performances at the Carver Community Cultural Center this month in addition to its continued online programming.

After canceling this spring's mainstage events due to the pandemic, the Carver will present two socially distanced live performances as a part of its "Intimate Series."



On Saturday, vocalist, writer and director José Rubén De León joins forces with Aaron and George Prado for Unforgettable: A Tribute to Nat King Cole for a sold-out show. The following week, neo-soul and R&B artist ﻿J-Darius will bring his musical stylings to the Jo Long Theatre ($25, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 17). According to the Carver, tickets are available either by calling the box office at (210) 207-2234 or via Ticketmaster.

On Tuesday, April 13, viewers can tune in for the latest of the Carver's virtual Reflection Sessions series, which is presented in partnership with Art2Action.

This month's episode features director and creator Kholoud Sawaf. The Syrian native has worked in theater and television in various countries such as Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the United States and in her home country of Syria.

The episode will highlight snippets of Sawaf's 10,000 Balconies and the poem "this woman, this sea" from Andrea Assaf's Eleven Reflections on September. Guests are encouraged to bring tea, dates and other foods and break fast with Sawaf to acknowledge the beginning of Ramadan (Free, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13). Attendees can register online at Art2Action's website.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

