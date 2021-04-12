Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 12, 2021

New sculpture by Mexican artist Sebastian installed at San Antonio International Airport

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge A new statue by Mexican artist Sebastian has made its debut at the San Antonio International Airport. - COURTESY OF CITY OF SAN ANTONIO DEPARTMENT OF ARTS AND CULTURE
  • Courtesy of City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture
  • A new statue by Mexican artist Sebastian has made its debut at the San Antonio International Airport.
San Antonio is now home to another sculpture by famed Mexican artist Sebastian.

In addition to downtown's Torch of Friendship (La Antorcha de Amistad) and the recently installed Door of Equality (La Puerta de Igualdad), the city has debuted new public art by the sculptor at San Antonio International Airport.



Located at the facility's Airport Boulevard entrance, Sebastian's Star of Texas (La Estrella de Texas) is a 17-foot sculpture in his signature shade of red. Star of Texas is made of five steel components which appear to support each others' weight, coming together to form the outline of a star that's visible from two vantage points.

According to a press release, the piece draws from Texas' reputation as the Lone Star State while representing San Antonio as "a city that shines in a constellation of the greater good that brings us all together."

“Public Art is a significant part of who we are, representing where we’ve been, where we are and where we hope to go as a community,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. “The Star of Texas speaks to the long-lasting impression San Antonio leaves on visitors and residents alike. Whether visiting San Antonio for the first time or the 100th, or a resident leaving the airport for a vacation, we all know the feeling that keeps us longing for a fast return to this great city.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz
a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene Read More

  2. Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias coming to San Antonio for a 5-day stint at the Tobin Center in June Read More

  3. Carver Community Cultural Center's April events feature live music and online reflections Read More

  4. Renowned San Antonio actor, director and teacher Greg Hinojosa has died Read More

  5. San Antonio Museum of Art issues open call for two new opportunities Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation