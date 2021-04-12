New sculpture by Mexican artist Sebastian installed at San Antonio International Airport

click to enlarge
Courtesy of City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture
A new statue by Mexican artist Sebastian has made its debut at the San Antonio International Airport.
San Antonio is now home to another sculpture by famed Mexican artist Sebastian.
In addition to downtown's Torch of Friendship (La Antorcha de Amistad)
and the recently installed Door of Equality (La Puerta de Igualdad)
, the city has debuted new public art by the sculptor at San Antonio International Airport.
Located at the facility's Airport Boulevard entrance, Sebastian's Star of Texas (La Estrella de Texas)
is a 17-foot sculpture in his signature shade of red. Star of Texas
is made of five steel components which appear to support each others' weight, coming together to form the outline of a star that's visible from two vantage points.
According to a press release, the piece draws from Texas' reputation as the Lone Star State while representing San Antonio as "a city that shines in a constellation of the greater good that brings us all together."
“Public Art is a significant part of who we are, representing where we’ve been, where we are and where we hope to go as a community,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. “The Star of Texas
speaks to the long-lasting impression San Antonio leaves on visitors and residents alike. Whether visiting San Antonio for the first time or the 100th, or a resident leaving the airport for a vacation, we all know the feeling that keeps us longing for a fast return to this great city.”
