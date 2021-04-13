Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

San Antonio Museum of Art hosts poetry reading in connection with 'No Ocean Between Us' exhibition

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge Tikashi Fukushima's Verde (Green) is on view as part of SAMA's "No Ocean Between Us" spring exhibition. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO MUSEUM OF ART
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art
  • Tikashi Fukushima's Verde (Green) is on view as part of SAMA's "No Ocean Between Us" spring exhibition.
As it celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, the San Antonio Museum of Art is also getting in on National Poetry Month.

The museum will highlight the literary artform with a reading tied to its current exhibition “No Ocean Between Us: Art of Asian Diasporas in Latin America & The Caribbean, 1945-Present.”



Panelists Julia Wong Kcomt, Rajiv Mohabir, J.R. Mahung and Nadia Misir will convene on Zoom and navigate themes of identity, migration and cultural blends as they pertain to the multifaceted cultures of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Pay what you wish, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, Zoom, samuseum.org.

