Spurs will face Carmelo Anthony and the Trail Blazers Friday at the AT&T Center

The Spurs will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Earlier this season, Trail Blazer Carmelo Anthony scored the 26,947th point of his NBA career. That allowed him to climb to 11th place on the league’s all-time scoring list, overtaking Houston Rockets icon Hakeem Olajuwon.Now in his 18th NBA season, Anthony has provided a veteran presence in Portland after forgettable stops in Oklahoma City, Atlanta and Houston. When the Spurs triumphed over the Blazers back in January, veterans proved the difference for San Antonio, with DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills all scoring at least 20 points in a 125-104 road win.After a dismal start to their recent nine-game homestand, the Spurs continue their search for stability at the AT&T Center. Glaring home losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings have served as timely reminders that this in the youngest Spurs team Gregg Popovich has ever coached.Expect more growing pains as Pop and his charges eye a return to the postseason.