Monday, April 19, 2021

San Antonio dancer Tone Padron cast in second season of HBO Max's Legendary

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge House of Kenzo and Cornyation alum Tone Padron has been cast in the second season of HBO Max's Legendary. - HBO MAX
  • HBO Max
  • House of Kenzo and Cornyation alum Tone Padron has been cast in the second season of HBO Max's Legendary.
San Antonio has long known that dancer Antonio Padron — better known as Tone — is something special. Soon, the House of Kenzo and Cornyation alum will be strutting his stuff for a much wider audience.

That's because he'll be competing in the second season of HBO Max's ballroom competition Legendary, which debuts on the streaming service next month.



This season, the reality competition pits dancers organized into 10 houses against one another to compete for a $100,000 cash prize. Padron is a featured competitor in the House of Luxe.

"Care for some tea?" he posted on Instagram on Friday.

"I’m excited to finally get to tell y’all about a fucking incredible experience. Can’t spill it all just yet but allow me to introduce to you The House Of Luxe."

Those familiar with Padron, who draws influence from the ballroom scene and is known for his voguing skills, will know he's a perfect fit for Legendary, which aims to conjure Harlem's LGBTQ ballroom culture.

"The ballroom culture is very important to me," Padron told the Current in 2019. "It’s made me very comfortable with my feminine side and raised my level of confidence. I’m very grateful to the icons and legends that engineered the culture."

Season two of Legendary debuts on HBO Max on May 6.


