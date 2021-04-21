Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Bruce Campbell returns with online sequel screening of Evil Dead II

Posted By on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge Bruce Campbell will screen Evil Dead II for a virtual audience. - STUDIOCANAL
  • StudioCanal
  • Bruce Campbell will screen Evil Dead II for a virtual audience.
San Antonio just can’t seem to get enough of Ash Williams.

Hot on the heels of his virtual Evil Dead event in January, Bruce Campbell has teamed up with the Tobin Center to stream the sequel.



Though it follows the events of the original — after an intro recap that should help onboard any new viewers — Evil Dead II is where Sam Raimi’s campy horror series found its madcap comedic heart (and Ash gets his infamous chainsaw hand).

As with the prior video-on-demand event, Campbell will be on hand to dish the deets on filming the movie and answer fan questions.

For those who want a little more excitement and have money to burn, the online event has three VIP ticket tiers, which include perks like autographed posters and — if you have $350 to spare — an individual Zoom meet-and-greet with Campbell.

$25-$350, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24, tobincenter.org.

