Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Bruce Campbell returns with online sequel screening of Evil Dead II
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 1:05 PM
San Antonio just can’t seem to get enough of Ash Williams.
Hot on the heels of his virtual Evil Dead
event in January, Bruce Campbell has teamed up with the Tobin Center to stream the sequel.
Though it follows the events of the original — after an intro recap that should help onboard any new viewers — Evil Dead II
is where Sam Raimi’s campy horror series found its madcap comedic heart (and Ash gets his infamous chainsaw hand).
As with the prior video-on-demand event, Campbell will be on hand to dish the deets on filming the movie and answer fan questions.
For those who want a little more excitement and have money to burn, the online event has three VIP ticket tiers, which include perks like autographed posters and — if you have $350 to spare — an individual Zoom meet-and-greet with Campbell.
$25-$350, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24, tobincenter.org.
