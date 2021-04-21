Luminaria awards 2021 Artist Foundation grants to seven San Antonio-area creators

click to enlarge Courtesy of Luminaria

The Luminaria Artist Foundation Grants Program awarded $54,000 in grants to local artists.

In a virtual press event Tuesday, San Antonio-based arts organization Luminaria awarded a total of $54,000 to winners of its 2021 Luminaria Artist Foundation Grants Program.The grants will fund new work by seven Bexar County creators in the literary, visual and performing arts. The grantees also have the opportunity to display their work at this year's Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, slated for November 13. Their projects must be completed by the grant's March 2022 closure date.This year's awardees are Jeremy Kingg (Performing Arts, $10,000), Eddie Vega (Literary Arts, $10,000), Guillermina Zabala (Rick Liberto Visual Arts Award, $10,000), Adriana Garcia (Open Category, $6,000), Justin Rodriguez (Open Category, $6,000), Marisela Barrera (Kathy Armstrong Contemporary Art Award, $6,000) and DeAnna Brown (Kathy Armstrong Contemporary Art Award, $6,000).A panel of nationally and locally recognized judges selected the recipients. Those judges included Kim Bishop (visual arts, San Antonio), Leenda Bonilla (visual arts, Bronx, New York), Roberto 'El Robotico' Livar (performance art, San Antonio), Dallin Maybee (multidisciplinary arts, Boulder, Colorado), Asdrubal Sierra (performance arts, Los Angeles) and TaRessa Stovall (literary arts, Atlanta).“The level of talent in our San Antonio Arts community is second to none," Bishop said in a statement. "I've always believed that the arts in a city is an example of its consciousness, and after studying the diverse talent and commitment to excellence and creativity that is represented in this pool of artists, I am so proud that San Antonio is my home. We are making art history in the present.”An additional 15 artists were awarded $500 professional development grants to fund expenses related to their creative work. These grants are funded by the city of San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture.