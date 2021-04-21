Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

San Antonio Spurs face the Heat on Wednesday as brutal regular season winds down

Posted By on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM

click image It's Spurs vs. Heat at the AT&T Center on Wednesday. - TWITTER / SPURS
  • Twitter / spurs
  • It's Spurs vs. Heat at the AT&T Center on Wednesday.
After an unlikely run to the Finals in the NBA Bubble, it’s been a challenging stretch for the Miami Heat.

Earlier this season, the team endured its first six-game losing streak since 2017, and injuries to key personnel along the way — including Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic — have led to creative lineups for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Miami’s acquisition of two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, who recently sat out a four-game road trip with a knee injury, remains a question mark for a team intent on returning to the Finals.



With the league implementing a play-in tournament for the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference this season, a post-season bid remains in play for Spurs.

As the regular season winds down amidst a brutal schedule, San Antonio’s margin for error narrows considerably. Contributions from DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will once again prove critical for the Spurs at the finish line.

$20-300, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Bally Sports Southwest.

