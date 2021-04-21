Wednesday, April 21, 2021
San Antonio Spurs face the Heat on Wednesday as brutal regular season winds down
By M. Solis
on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM
It's Spurs vs. Heat at the AT&T Center on Wednesday.
After an unlikely run to the Finals in the NBA Bubble, it’s been a challenging stretch for the Miami Heat.
Earlier this season, the team endured its first six-game losing streak since 2017, and injuries to key personnel along the way — including Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic — have led to creative lineups for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Miami’s acquisition of two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, who recently sat out a four-game road trip with a knee injury, remains a question mark for a team intent on returning to the Finals.
With the league implementing a play-in tournament for the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference this season, a post-season bid remains in play for Spurs.
As the regular season winds down amidst a brutal schedule, San Antonio’s margin for error narrows considerably. Contributions from DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will once again prove critical for the Spurs at the finish line.
$20-300, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Bally Sports Southwest.
