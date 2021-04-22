Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, April 22, 2021

EVO Entertainment to offer San Antonio teachers and nurses free admission in May

Posted By on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 1:04 PM

Movies-and-more venue operator EVO Entertainment will show its appreciation for teachers and nurses next month by offering them free tickets for film showings.

“The nurses and teachers in our communities deserve all the recognition in the world, so we’re happy we can provide them with a little escape,” said Mitch Roberts, chief executive of EVO, which operates entertainment sites in Schertz, New Braunfels and San Marcos.



Teachers can snag a free ticket to watch any movie during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from May 3-7. Homeschooling parents can even cash in on the freebie by showing documentation, such as a lesson plan or ID card, that proves they're teaching at home.

Complimentary movies for nurses will be available during Nurse Appreciation Week, which overlaps Teacher Appreciation Week by a day. That promotion runs May 6-12.

The fine print? EVO will only issue one free ticket per customer during each day of the events.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

