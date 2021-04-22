Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Vandal smashes Artpace window, affecting exhibition by San Antonio artist José Villalobos

Posted By on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM

click image A photo taken from inside Artpace shows the building's shattered window. - INSTAGRAM / JOSEVILLALOBOSART
  • Instagram / josevillalobosart
  • A photo taken from inside Artpace shows the building's shattered window.
In an apparent act of vandalism, someone earlier this week shattered a window at downtown contemporary art complex Artpace.

According to artist José Villalobos, the vandal hurled a brick through one of the Main Avenue windows facing his exhibition "De Los Otros." Artpace positioned the installation by the windows so passersby could view it from the outside.



"Early this week I was informed that the windows, which allowed 24/7 access to view my exhibit, were vandalized," Villalobos said in a Wednesday Instagram post. It was accompanied by multiple photos of the broken window and glass littering the building interior.

In several images, a chunk of brick and glass shards are visible on one of the cots used in the installation.


Villalobos is a Latinx and gay artist whose work protests "the toxicity of machismo." "De Los Otros" centers on the true story of a gay farm worker who was a part of the Bracero Program, which brought millions of Mexican laborers to the United States in the mid-20th century.

In his post, Villalobos said it was hard not to imagine that the attack might have been directed toward him or due to the nature of his work.

"A brick was thrown through the main space, and it's difficult not to feel that this is a personal attack as a queer individual," he stated. "This has allowed me to reflect deeper on the small mindedness and the lack of acceptance of the narratives of my work."

"I view this act as fuel to empower my practice. Thank you to those who brought this incident to my attention, thankfully no one or anything was harmed," he added.

click image A chunk of brick and glass shards are visible on a cot in Villalobos' "De Los Otros." - INSTAGRAM / JOSEVILLALOBOSART
  • Instagram / josevillalobosart
  • A chunk of brick and glass shards are visible on a cot in Villalobos' "De Los Otros."
"At Artpace we support the creation of artwork and exhibitions that explore important and timely issues for our community," Artpace told the Current via email. "The vandalism of our building and José Villalobos's exhibition is concerning and incredibly disheartening, but we are in the process of getting the window replaced so that the exhibition can be again on view for all to see."

According to Artpace, "De Los Otros" has been extended through July 18, and an upcoming screening of Villalobos' associated performance work is in the works.

Artpace is open to visitors by appointment, and "De Los Otros" will again be available to view 24/7 from outside once the window is replaced.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Volunteers at Freeman Coliseum want to help, not be pawns in Gov. Greg Abbott’s partisan game
Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade
Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Downtown walking tour The Mural Connection highlights San Antonio's street art scene Read More

  2. Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels Read More

  3. Edison High School student enters Vans Custom Culture contest with puro San Antonio-themed design Read More

  4. Bruce Campbell returns with online sequel screening of Evil Dead II Read More

  5. Luminaria awards 2021 Artist Foundation grants to seven San Antonio-area creators Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation