McNay Art Museum's 25th anniversary Virtual Print Fair is expansive — and highly accessible
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 8:30 AM
The McNay's 25th Anniversary Print Fair will be held online this year.
The McNay Art Museum’s Print Fair has long been a great way for locals to get their hands on unique works of art.
For its 25th anniversary, the free fair has converted to a fully virtual experience this year.
This ain’t just some lazy online storefront, though — the McNay has collaborated with print dealers nationwide to curate a cornucopia of artworks for sale, all branching from a central hub on the museum’s website that acts as a roadmap for shoppers to navigate the thousands of prints, photos, drawings and watercolors available for purchase.
In addition to San Antonio’s Ruiz-Healy Art, participating galleries include Tandem Press (Madison, WI), Mary Ryan Gallery (New York, NY), Warnock Fine Arts (Palm Springs, CA) and Davidson Galleries (Seattle, WA). Fairgoers can also enjoy a selection of video content that gives a deeper look at different aspects of printmaking, including Foam Print and Tortilla Press printmaking demos, interviews with SA artists Ethel Shipton and Humberto Saenz and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum’s Print Room with McNay Curator of Prints and Drawings Lyle W. Williams.
Free, Friday and Saturday May 1-2, mcnayart.org/print-fair.
