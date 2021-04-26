Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

McNay Art Museum's 25th anniversary Virtual Print Fair is expansive — and highly accessible

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge The McNay's 25th Anniversary Print Fair will be held online this year. - COURTESY OF MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
  • The McNay's 25th Anniversary Print Fair will be held online this year.
The McNay Art Museum’s Print Fair has long been a great way for locals to get their hands on unique works of art.

For its 25th anniversary, the free fair has converted to a fully virtual experience this year.



This ain’t just some lazy online storefront, though — the McNay has collaborated with print dealers nationwide to curate a cornucopia of artworks for sale, all branching from a central hub on the museum’s website that acts as a roadmap for shoppers to navigate the thousands of prints, photos, drawings and watercolors available for purchase.

In addition to San Antonio’s Ruiz-Healy Art, participating galleries include Tandem Press (Madison, WI), Mary Ryan Gallery (New York, NY), Warnock Fine Arts (Palm Springs, CA) and Davidson Galleries (Seattle, WA). Fairgoers can also enjoy a selection of video content that gives a deeper look at different aspects of printmaking, including Foam Print and Tortilla Press printmaking demos, interviews with SA artists Ethel Shipton and Humberto Saenz and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum’s Print Room with McNay Curator of Prints and Drawings Lyle W. Williams.

Free, Friday and Saturday May 1-2, mcnayart.org/print-fair.

