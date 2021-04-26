McNay Art Museum's 25th anniversary Virtual Print Fair is expansive — and highly accessible

click to enlarge Courtesy of McNay Art Museum

The McNay's 25th Anniversary Print Fair will be held online this year.

The McNay Art Museum’s Print Fair has long been a great way for locals to get their hands on unique works of art.For its 25th anniversary, the free fair has converted to a fully virtual experience this year.This ain’t just some lazy online storefront, though — the McNay has collaborated with print dealers nationwide to curate a cornucopia of artworks for sale, all branching from a central hub on the museum’s website that acts as a roadmap for shoppers to navigate the thousands of prints, photos, drawings and watercolors available for purchase.In addition to San Antonio’s Ruiz-Healy Art, participating galleries include Tandem Press (Madison, WI), Mary Ryan Gallery (New York, NY), Warnock Fine Arts (Palm Springs, CA) and Davidson Galleries (Seattle, WA). Fairgoers can also enjoy a selection of video content that gives a deeper look at different aspects of printmaking, including Foam Print and Tortilla Press printmaking demos, interviews with SA artists Ethel Shipton and Humberto Saenz and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum’s Print Room with McNay Curator of Prints and Drawings Lyle W. Williams.