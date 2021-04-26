Monday, April 26, 2021
Outdoor screening of Cinema Paradiso at Weston Urban Park on Tuesday celebrates the love of film
Posted
By Dana Nichols
on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 3:37 PM
click to enlarge
-
Lions Gate Films
-
Slab Cinema is showing Cinema Paradiso at Weston Urban Park.
Bring your comfiest chairs and blankets for a socially-distanced movie night in downtown San Antonio at the Weston Urban Park
, where Slab Cinema will present the 1988 Italian drama Cinema Paradiso
.
The classic film follows Salvatore Di Vita, a famous film director who reminisces on his childhood and his relationship with his late mentor Alfredo, the projectionist at a movie house who taught Salvatore his love of film.
The 1989 Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language Film, Cinema Paradiso
is a highlight of Slab’s niche April lineup of outdoor screenings, which includes the final entries in its Foodie Film Festival at The Good Kind in Southtown.
$5-10, 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, Weston Urban Park, 103 West Houston St., slabcinemaarthouse.com.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, Cinema Paradiso, movies, Slab Cinema, outdoor event, Weston Urban Park, foreign film, film, Italian film, award-winning film, Image