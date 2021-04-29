Huzzah! You can now get a COVID-19 vaccination at a Texas Hill Country renaissance faire

click image
You can get a side of Moderna vaccine with your turkey leg at the Sherwood Forest Faire.
A new knight in shining armor has arrived to help fight the plague.
Starting this weekend, Sherwood Forest Faire — a renaissance faire located near Bastrop, Texas — will begin offering the Moderna coronavirus vaccine
to all interested takers. The vaccination clinic is provided by Bastrop's A+ Lifestyles Medical Group Vaccination HUB.
Vaccinations will be available in Sherwood's Great Hall on the following dates:
- Sunday, May 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Shots will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone 18 or older. The jab is free to all with or without insurance, but insured individuals should bring their insurance or Medicare cards, or a photo of the card on their phone.
Those who have already received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine may get their second shot at Sherwood, so long as their first dose was a minimum of 23 days prior.
Sherwood Forest Faire is running on weekends through May 23 at 1883 Old Highway 20 in McDade, Texas. Vaccination clinic details are available online
