The Carver and Art2Action present streaming performance exploring the Arab American experience

click image Facebook / Carver Community Cultural Center

Eleven Reflections on September has been converted to a virtual event.

explores the Arab American experience, wars on/of terror, and “the constant rain of death amidst beauty” in a post-9/11 world through poetry, music and spoken word.







vocalist Lubana Al Quntar, violinist Eylem Basaldi and percussion and oud player April Centrone will also be featured.















$5-$25, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 1 (available to view through Tuesday, May 11), thecarver.org.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster

After having to reschedule a planned live performance at the Carver Community Cultural Center twice, the third time is turning out to be the charm.has now been revamped as a virtual event for guests to view from home.The livestreamed theatrical experience presented by the Carver and co-produced by Art2Action will premiere on Saturday, May 1 at 8 p.m. and will be available to view online through the May 11. In the performance, writer, director and performer Andrea AssafMusic by