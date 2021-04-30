Friday, April 30, 2021
The Carver and Art2Action present streaming performance exploring the Arab American experience
By Jada Teague
on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 3:16 PM
Eleven Reflections on September has been converted to a virtual event.
After having to reschedule a planned live performance at the Carver Community Cultural Center twice, the third time is turning out to be the charm. Eleven Reflections of September
has now been revamped as a virtual event for guests to view from home.
The livestreamed theatrical experience presented by the Carver and co-produced by Art2Action will premiere on Saturday, May 1 at 8 p.m. and will be available to view online through the May 11. In the performance, writer, director and performer Andrea Assaf explores the Arab American experience, wars on/of terror, and “the constant rain of death amidst beauty” in a post-9/11 world through poetry, music and spoken word.
Music by vocalist Lubana Al Quntar, violinist Eylem Basaldi and percussion and oud player April Centrone will also be featured.
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
$5-$25, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 1 (available to view through Tuesday, May 11), thecarver.org.
