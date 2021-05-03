Downtown San Antonio’s Hopscotch welcomes new food vendors, longer hours

click to enlarge
Hopscotch welcomes new food vendors, longer hours, live music events during the month of May.
Longer summer days mean extended hours and new programming at immersive art gallery Hopscotch, near downtown’s Travis Park.
The gallery’s onsite drinkery will offer new cocktails for the season such as the Sangrita Swirl, which combines Sangria and a frozen margarita for a frosty tipple aimed to cool you down and loosen you up.
The gallery will also welcome Backwoods BBQ & Tacos, a food truck and DJ booth combined, to the patio every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The truck’s menu boasts hearty snacks such as brisket grilled cheese sandwiches, chopped BBQ sandwiches, mini tacos and quesadillas.
ChipKabobs, which offers freshly-fried and seasoned potato chips on a stick, will also be available every Friday and Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m.
To usher in the hot summer months, the downtown installation is extending its hours as follows: Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The gallery will hold several live music and celebratory events such as Latin Jazz and Salsa nights, morning yoga sessions and an event that will benefit local nonprofit San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!).
