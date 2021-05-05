Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

New San Antonio art gallery Pabst’s Blue Ribbon Studios to host free First Friday event

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge Pabst Blue Ribbon Studios will hold free First Friday event. - FACEBOOK / PABST BLUE RIBBON
  • Facebook / Pabst Blue Ribbon
  • Pabst Blue Ribbon Studios will hold free First Friday event.
Art, beer and music will collide at new Southtown art gallery Pabst Blue Ribbon Studios in celebration of First Friday.

The gallery's owner, San Antonio-based Pabst Brewing Co., will offer frosty refreshments as attendees bask in art from the brewer’s annual can design competition, which features work by emerging artists from across the U.S.



Local DJ Steven Lee Moya also will serve up beats for the free event, slated for Friday, May 7. The music starts at 7 p.m.

Since its relocation to the Alamo City, the brewer has emerged as a significant supporter of local arts, including opening its gallery, arranging the pop-up exhibition “In Living Pixels” and commissioning downtown murals.

Located at 1112 S. St. Mary’s St., the gallery is open noon-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 4-10 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

