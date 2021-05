New San Antonio art gallery Pabst’s Blue Ribbon Studios to host free First Friday event

click to enlarge Facebook / Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon Studios will hold free First Friday event.

Art, beer and music will collide at new Southtown art gallery Pabst Blue Ribbon Studios in celebration of First Friday.The gallery's owner, San Antonio-based Pabst Brewing Co., will offer frosty refreshments as attendees bask in art from the brewer’s annual can design competition, which features work by emerging artists from across the U.S.Local DJ Steven Lee Moya also will serve up beats for the free event, slated for Friday, May 7. The music starts at 7 p.m.Since its relocation to the Alamo City, the brewer has emerged as a significant supporter of local arts , including opening its gallery, arranging the pop-up exhibition “In Living Pixels” and commissioning downtown murals Located at 1112 S. St. Mary’s St., the gallery is open noon-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 4-10 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.