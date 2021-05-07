Friday, May 7, 2021
New Frida Kahlo-centric exhibition opens at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 10:29 AM
click image
-
Twitter / sabotgarden
-
Along with the exhibition, the garden is debuting six Botanical Frida statues.
A San Antonio Botanical Garden exhibition celebrating one of Mexico's most beloved artists makes its debut this weekend.
"Frida Kahlo Oasis" features a 2,100 square foot garden inspired by the garden at Casa Azul, the home artist Frida Kahlo shared with her husband Diego Rivera in Mexico City. The garden is filled with lush vegetation native to Mexico, as well as landmarks of Kahlo's Caza Azul garden, including a pyramid that was used to display Rivera's collection of Colombian artifacts, a frog-themed fountain and Kahlo's desk and easel.
To accompany the exhibition, the Botanical Garden also has six Botanical Fridas on display. The large-scale statues were created by Paul Zarkin and decorated in collaboration with international artists.
"Frida Kahlo Oasis" will be on view through November 2 and is included with garden admission and membership.
$12-$15, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, art, contemporary art, Frida Kahlo, Kahlo, Frida, Frida Kahlo Oasis, exhibition, art exhibition, San Antonio Botanical Garden, Botanical Garden, Botanical Fridas, Caza Azul, Paul Zarkin, outdoor event, Diego Rivera, Mexican native plants, things to do in San Antonio, Image