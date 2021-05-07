Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, May 7, 2021

Regal Cinemas reopens five San Antonio movie theaters

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 9:42 AM

click image The Regal Alamo Quarry is one of five theaters the chain is reopening this weekend. - SCREENSHOT / GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot / Google Maps
  • The Regal Alamo Quarry is one of five theaters the chain is reopening this weekend.
Another San Antonio movie chain is welcoming back guests this weekend.

After closing twice during the pandemic, Regal Cinemas reopened five Alamo City theaters on Friday, KSAT reports.



Those theaters are Regal Alamo Quarry, 255 E. Basse Road; Regal Cielo Vista & RPX, 2828 Cinema Ridge; Regal Huebner Oaks & RPX, 11075 Interstate 10 West; Regal Northwoods, 17640 Henderson Pass; andRegal Live Oak & RPX, 7901 Pat Booker Road.

The reopened cinemas will require face masks for all patrons at all times when in the lobby, auditoriums or restrooms. Masks may only be removed when eating or drinking in an auditorium.

Not all movie theaters made it through the pandemic unscathed. Regal permanently closed its Fiesta 16 dollar theater earlier this year, and the Alamo Drafthouse recently confirmed the closure of its Westlakes location.

