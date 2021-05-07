San Antonio Spurs face a formidable squad when they play Milwaukee on Monday

click image Twitter / spurs

The Spurs will play the Bucks at the AT&T Center on Monday.

Following a pair of disappointing playoff exits at the hands of closers Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reloaded Milwaukee Bucks are primed for a return to the Eastern Conference Finals.While the recent NBA headlines have focused on the super team in Brooklyn and the resurgent New York Knicks, Milwaukee has quietly amassed a formidable squad, including in-season acquisition P.J. Tucker.When the Bucks and Spurs locked horns back in March, Lonnie Walker IV led all scorers with 31 points, and DeMar DeRozan showed off his passing game, finishing the contest with 22 points and 13 assists in a 113-120 loss for the Spurs. With Derrick White likely out for the season with a severe ankle sprain, Walker’s shooting touch from beyond the arc and DeRozan’s late-game heroics will likely play a factor in keeping pace with the Bucks.Along with Dejounte Murray’s continued ascendance, DeRozan’s crunch-time playmaking has provided a silver lining for the Spurs this season.