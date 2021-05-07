Slab Cinema's new film series in downtown San Antonio continues with Gene Kelly classic

click to enlarge Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Slab Cinema is screening Singin' in the Rain in Legacy Park.

The iconic 1952 musicalwill be screened against the outdoor backdrop of downtown’s new Legacy Park.In a small, socially distanced setting, Slab Cinema’s Downtown Tuesday events feature select films at the intersection of Houston and North Flores streets, in the park across from Frost Tower.Voted the Greatest Musical of All Time by the American Film Institute and remembered for Gene Kelly’s soaking-wet dance number,is a transcendent film about making movies and the transition from silent film to “talkies.” Kelly joins co-stars Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds in this MGM classic that is, above all else, happy and lighthearted.The 1.2-acre Legacy Park provides an appropriate open-air green space to experience the playful musical. The park was built in November 2020 and is directed by David Robinson Jr. — son of the San Antonio Spurs legend — who wants to bring the community together through outdoor events such as the movie screenings.Tickets are required for the event and seating is limited. Audience members are welcome to bring their own food and beverages as well as chairs and blankets.