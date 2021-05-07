Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 7, 2021

Slab Cinema's new film series in downtown San Antonio continues with Gene Kelly classic

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge Slab Cinema is screening Singin' in the Rain in Legacy Park. - WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
  • Slab Cinema is screening Singin' in the Rain in Legacy Park.
The iconic 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain will be screened against the outdoor backdrop of downtown’s new Legacy Park.

In a small, socially distanced setting, Slab Cinema’s Downtown Tuesday events feature select films at the intersection of Houston and North Flores streets, in the park across from Frost Tower.



Voted the Greatest Musical of All Time by the American Film Institute and remembered for Gene Kelly’s soaking-wet dance number, Singin’ in the Rain is a transcendent film about making movies and the transition from silent film to “talkies.” Kelly joins co-stars Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds in this MGM classic that is, above all else, happy and lighthearted.

The 1.2-acre Legacy Park provides an appropriate open-air green space to experience the playful musical. The park was built in November 2020 and is directed by David Robinson Jr. — son of the San Antonio Spurs legend — who wants to bring the community together through outdoor events such as the movie screenings.

Tickets are required for the event and seating is limited. Audience members are welcome to bring their own food and beverages as well as chairs and blankets.

$5-10, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, Legacy Park, 103 W. Houston St., slabcinema.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. PB-Art: New corporate citizen Pabst steps up as a platform for San Antonio creatives Read More

  2. New San Antonio art gallery Pabst’s Blue Ribbon Studios to host free First Friday event Read More

  3. San Antonio media company will produce Miss Universe Pageant, seen by 500 million viewers Read More

  4. Opera returns to the Tobin Center this weekend with blood-soaked tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor Read More

  5. Emerald Necklace: San Antonio’s Howard Peak Greenway Trails were the result of tireless work Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation