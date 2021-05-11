Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will film the final night of his 3-week San Antonio stand for a Neflix special

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will film the final night of his four-week San Antonio run for a comedy special. - INSTAGRAM / FLUFFYGUY
  • Instagram / fluffyguy
  • Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will film the final night of his four-week San Antonio run for a comedy special.
Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias must feel right at home in the Alamo City.

In addition to booking three weeks of almost sold-out shows at San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, the standup is filming the final night of that run for a new Netflix special, Variety reports.



The special, titled The Comedy Event, will run on Netflix later this year, according to Variety. It will be Iglesias' third standup show for the streaming service.

“This is the longest time I’ve been away from my fans in decades. I’m extremely grateful to be able to come out of forced retirement," Iglesias said in a statement to the entertainment publication. "Since I realized how much I miss and need all my fans around the world, I’m waxed and vaxed, ready to return to the stage,”

In addition to his standup specials, Iglesias stars in and serves as executive producer for the Netflix sitcom Mr. Iglesias, which launched its third season late last year.

His Tobin Center stand will run June 23 through July 17.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Spurs face a formidable squad when they play Milwaukee on Monday Read More

  2. New Frida Kahlo-centric exhibition opens at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend Read More

  3. Emerald Necklace: San Antonio’s Howard Peak Greenway Trails were the result of tireless work Read More

  4. Slab Cinema's new film series in downtown San Antonio continues with Gene Kelly classic Read More

  5. Regal Cinemas reopens five San Antonio movie theaters Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation