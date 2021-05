Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will film the final night of his 3-week San Antonio stand for a Neflix special

click to enlarge Instagram / fluffyguy

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will film the final night of his four-week San Antonio run for a comedy special.

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias must feel right at home in the Alamo City.In addition to booking three weeks of almost sold-out shows at San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, the standup is filming the final night of that run for a new Netflix special, Variety reports The special, titled, will run on Netflix later this year, according to. It will be Iglesias' third standup show for the streaming service.“This is the longest time I’ve been away from my fans in decades. I’m extremely grateful to be able to come out of forced retirement," Iglesias said in a statement to the entertainment publication. "Since I realized how much I miss and need all my fans around the world, I’m waxed and vaxed, ready to return to the stage,”In addition to his standup specials, Iglesias stars in and serves as executive producer for the Netflix sitcom, which launched its third season late last year.His Tobin Center stand will run June 23 through July 17.