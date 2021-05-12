Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Indie Lens Pop-Up online film series continues with screening of The Donut King!

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge The Donut King! is the next film to be screened as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series. - LOGAN INDUSTRY
  • Logan Industry
  • The Donut King! is the next film to be screened as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series.
The next film in the Indie Lens Pop-Up series takes a look at one man’s American Dream. The Donut King! dives into the story of Ted Ngoy, who built a multimillion-dollar empire from the ground up.

Filmmaker Alice Gu chronicles Ngoy’s journey, starting with his arrival to the U.S. as a refugee escaping the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia to the launch of the business that would earn him the royal moniker “The Donut King.” It also tracks his devastating reversal of fortune.



The Indie Lens Pop-Up series is presented in partnership by ITVS, PBS’s Independent Lens program, the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), and San Antonio’s Presa House Gallery. The free virtual screening of The Donut King! will also feature Texas filmmaker Lizette Barrera’s short film “¡Come! (Eat).”

Free, 6 p.m. Sunday, May 16, pbs.org/independentlens.

