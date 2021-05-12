Saturday's San Antonio Spurs game will give fans a last chance to celebrate Tim Duncan's legacy

click image Twitter / spurs

Tim Duncan will enter the Hall of Fame on the same night that the Spurs face off with the Suns.

When the Spurs take the floor against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, San Antonio will have one last time to collectively celebrate the legacy of Tim Duncan, arguably the greatest power forward to pick up a basketball.Duncan’s enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is scheduled to take place at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, coinciding with his former team’s showdown with the resurgent Suns.It’s fitting that Duncan enters the Hall of Fame with two of his fiercest on-court rivals in Kevin Garnett and the late Kobe Bryant. Garnett and Bryant entered the NBA directly from high school, and soon after, the spotlight rarely strayed. In contrast, Duncan graduated from Wake Forest in four years, forged his understated game into the fulcrum for a dynasty, and dominated the league on his own terms.Just as remarkable, he transformed San Antonio into a City of Champions, and for many a night in June, the center of the basketball universe.