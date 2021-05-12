Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Saturday's San Antonio Spurs game will give fans a last chance to celebrate Tim Duncan's legacy

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click image Tim Duncan will enter the Hall of Fame on the same night that the Spurs face off with the Suns. - TWITTER / SPURS
  • Twitter / spurs
  • Tim Duncan will enter the Hall of Fame on the same night that the Spurs face off with the Suns.
When the Spurs take the floor against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, San Antonio will have one last time to collectively celebrate the legacy of Tim Duncan, arguably the greatest power forward to pick up a basketball.

Duncan’s enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is scheduled to take place at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, coinciding with his former team’s showdown with the resurgent Suns.



It’s fitting that Duncan enters the Hall of Fame with two of his fiercest on-court rivals in Kevin Garnett and the late Kobe Bryant. Garnett and Bryant entered the NBA directly from high school, and soon after, the spotlight rarely strayed. In contrast, Duncan graduated from Wake Forest in four years, forged his understated game into the fulcrum for a dynasty, and dominated the league on his own terms.

Just as remarkable, he transformed San Antonio into a City of Champions, and for many a night in June, the center of the basketball universe.

$23-567, start time TBD, Saturday, May 15, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Bally Sports Southwest.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will film the final night of his 3-week San Antonio stand for a Netflix special Read More

  2. Traveling Sistine Chapel exhibition posting up at historic San Antonio mansion this summer Read More

  3. San Antonio's ‘The Last Parade’ mural honors indigenous cultures, underground artists Read More

  4. Virtual performance by Guadalupe Dance Company ties in with McNay Art Museum's 'Limitless!' exhibition Read More

  5. New Frida Kahlo-centric exhibition opens at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation