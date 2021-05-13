San Antonio's Classic Theatre closes out its season with a hallmark of American drama

The Classic Theatre presents Our Town at the San Antonio Botanical Garden starting this weekend.
This month, the Classic Theatre wraps up its season of "theater in the rough" with a final outdoor production at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
Our Town, a classic drama by American playwright Thornton Wilder, opens this weekend for a three-week run.
Described by playwright Edward Albee as "the greatest American play ever written," Our Town is set in the small New Hampshire burg Grover's Corners, located near the Massachusetts border. The three acts chronicle the lives — and deaths — of the town's citizenry at the turn of the century, from 1901 to 1913.
This production will close out the Classic's 2020-2021 season, which was presented entirely outdoors. The theater's other productions were Shakespeare's Macbeth and Sophocles' Antigone.
Separate admission to the Botanical Garden isn't required for play attendees. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on for the outdoor performances.
$24-$39, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays May 13-30, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.
