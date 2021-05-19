Wednesday, May 19, 2021
San Antonians can take a trip back in time with outdoor screening of Back to the Future at SAMA
By Katie Hennessey
on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 1:37 PM
In addition to the screening, attendees can see the film's DeLorean in SAMA's "Movie Metal" exhibition.
The San Antonio Museum of Art’s Film on the Green series will offer films in an outdoor, socially distanced setting beginning Friday, May 21 with ’80s classic Back to the Future
Moviegoers can sit under the stars and watch 17-year-old Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) get thrown back to the 1950s in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).
As the cherry on top, SAMA visitors can view the original DeLorean with its flux capacitor at the museum’s pop-up exhibit “Movie Metal.”
The screening is a joint venture with outdoor entertainers Slab Cinema, and patrons can bring their own chairs and blankets.
A cash bar and food truck will offer on-site refreshments. To maintain safe social distancing, attendance is limited and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Free, 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 West Jones Ave. samuseum.org.
