Multidisciplinary artist Trulei Versatile debuts exhibition 'Black Amine' at UTSA this week

click to enlarge Courtesy of UTSA

Trulei Versatile, It's Expected, still from video performance, 2019.

Photographer, poet and performance artist Trulei Versatile caps off her MFA at UTSA with the interdisciplinary solo exhibition “Black Amine.”Described by the artist as “the translation and transmutation of the Black experience of living in America,” the exhibition collects poetry, film and portraits to portray the Black American story and also addresses “the controversial topic of African American dysphoria mixed with conversational cultural stigmatisms and stereotypes that are placed on Black American people, specifically Black women.”“Black Amine” will be on view from May 24-June 4 during regular gallery hours as well as by appointment, with a closing reception on June 4 from 4-6 p.m. Appointment requests should be submitted one week in advance to accommodate schedule coordination with UTSA art department staff.