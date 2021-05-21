Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, May 21, 2021

San Antonio's NIOSA parties this year will include ticketless system and limited number of admissions

Posted By on Fri, May 21, 2021 at 10:41 AM

click image Masks will not be required for vaccinated folks at NIOSA and a new touchless pay system means no waiting for tickets. - INSTAGRAM / LIVEITUPSA
  • Instagram / liveitupsa
  • Masks will not be required for vaccinated folks at NIOSA and a new touchless pay system means no waiting for tickets.
As San Antonians get ready for Fiesta mainstay A Night in Old San Antonio, organizers have shared details about this year's party, including the addition of a new payment system and that admissions will be limited.

NIOSA officials told TV station KSAT revelers will also be able to take advantage of BlastPass, an onsite touchless and cashless pay system. The latter means waiting in line for food and drink tickets is a thing of the past.



The food-focused event, one of Fiesta's most popular, runs June 22-25 in La Villita downtown. Fully vaxxed revelers won't be required to wear masks, according to organizers.

This year, guests will have to purchase a BlastPass wristband and add money to their account online or at stations located around the NIOSA grounds, KSAT reports. The new system, according to officials, is intended to be both cleaner and more convenient.

Also new this year, NIOSA is limiting its number of admission tickets to allow social distancing — something not exactly possible in the past, when crowds were frequently shoulder-to-shoulder, KSAT reports.

Advance NIOSA tickets are available now, and partygoers must show their e-Ticket purchase code, either by phone or printout, at the front gate for entry. No paper entry tickets will be available.

NIOSA will still have 14 cultural areas, but the layout will look different, including the new spots for Frontier Town and Haymarket. More than 150 food and drink booths and live entertainment will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. nightly.

