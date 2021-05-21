Slab Cinema screening classic samurai film Yojimbo in downtown San Antonio on Tuesday

click to enlarge The Criterion Collection

Slab Cinema will screen Akira Kurosawa's Yojimbo at Legacy Park on Tuesday.

As the latest entry in Slab Cinema’s Arthouse Edition, which features microcinema programming meant for social distancing, the outdoor entertainers will screen 1961 Japanese samurai filmat downtown’s Legacy Park.Directed by Akira Kurosawa, the action-packed comedy follows a nameless ronin into a small Japanese village, where the samurai without a master finds himself at the center of a feudal gang war between two rival businessmen.If the plot sounds familiar, that’s because Sergio Leone unofficially remade the film as the spaghetti WesternIn what’s Rob Humanick called a “textbook example of the perfect crowd-pleaser,” the film serves up plenty of laughs and action to go around.Seating at the Legacy Park screening is limited and tickets are required. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets and can park their vehicles for free at COSA facilities.