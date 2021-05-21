Friday, May 21, 2021
Slab Cinema screening classic samurai film Yojimbo in downtown San Antonio on Tuesday
Posted
By Katie Hennessey
on Fri, May 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM
click to enlarge
-
The Criterion Collection
-
Slab Cinema will screen Akira Kurosawa's Yojimbo at Legacy Park on Tuesday.
As the latest entry in Slab Cinema’s Arthouse Edition, which features microcinema programming meant for social distancing, the outdoor entertainers will screen 1961 Japanese samurai film Yojimbo
at downtown’s Legacy Park.
Directed by Akira Kurosawa, the action-packed comedy follows a nameless ronin into a small Japanese village, where the samurai without a master finds himself at the center of a feudal gang war between two rival businessmen.
If the plot sounds familiar, that’s because Sergio Leone unofficially remade the film as the spaghetti Western A Fistful of Dollars
.
In what Slant Magazine
’s Rob Humanick called a “textbook example of the perfect crowd-pleaser,” the film serves up plenty of laughs and action to go around.
Seating at the Legacy Park screening is limited and tickets are required. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets and can park their vehicles for free at COSA facilities.
$5-10, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Legacy Park, 103 W. Houston St., slabcinema.com.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, film, things to do in San Antonio, movies, outdoor event, Slab Cinema, Legacy Park, Slab Cinema Arthouse, Yojimbo, Akira Kurosawa, samurai, samurai film, comedy, action, classic film, foreign film, art film, Image