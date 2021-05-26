Rooftop Cinema Club returns to San Antonio with new name, blockbuster flicks and food options

click to enlarge
SA's largest outdoor screening event will reopen at Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Thursday, June 10.
New and classic flicks will abound at this summer’s iteration of Rooftop Cinema Club, an outdoor cinema experience that's returning to let Alamo City movie buffs savor the drive-in experience.
The outdoor movie series, which became a dependable draw during last summer's COVID-19 lockdown, will again post up at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. This time, though, it will operate under a new name: The Drive-In at La Cantera.
This year's version will also include tailgate areas for each vehicle.
The new moniker will be one of several changes when screenings kick off on Thursday, June 10. Among the upgrades are larger, 64-foot movie screen, a DCP projector capable of screening more recent releases and designated tailgating areas for each vehicle, allowing moviegoers to set up their own seats.
The Drive-In will also introduce a new option for guests to listen to the film via their phone in addition to dialing it in on an FM radio. Local food trucks equipped with contactless ordering options will provide snacks, and patrons will also have the option of bringing their own.
The Drive-In will show films seven days a week, including new midnight screenings Wednesdays through Sundays.
Early shows will begin around sunset, between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Midnight screenings, which get underway between 11:30 p.m. or a little later, will focus on action flicks such as this year's Mortal Kombat
and horror fare including Child’s Play
and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
.
Ticket prices will run $19.50-29.25 per vehicle, depending on occupancy and screening day. Parking spots are first come, first served and ushers will assign them upon arrival.
The Drive-In will also offer $10 community screenings on select Wednesday nights, where half of each ticket's proceeds go to a local charity. It will also offer 15% military discounts with valid ID.
The full viewing schedule is available at the Drive-In at La Cantera website
.
