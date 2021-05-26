Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Rooftop Cinema Club returns to San Antonio with new name, blockbuster flicks and food options

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge SA's largest outdoor screening event will reopen at Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Thursday, June 10. - COURTESY PHOTO / THE DRIVE-IN AT LA CANTERA
  • Courtesy Photo / The Drive-In at La Cantera
  • SA's largest outdoor screening event will reopen at Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Thursday, June 10.
New and classic flicks will abound at this summer’s iteration of Rooftop Cinema Club, an outdoor cinema experience that's returning to let Alamo City movie buffs savor the drive-in experience.

The outdoor movie series, which became a dependable draw during last summer's COVID-19 lockdown, will again post up at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. This time, though, it will operate under a new name: The Drive-In at La Cantera.



click to enlarge This year's version will also include tailgate areas for each vehicle. - COURTESY PHOTO / THE DRIVE-IN AT LA CANTERA
  • Courtesy Photo / The Drive-In at La Cantera
  • This year's version will also include tailgate areas for each vehicle.
The new moniker will be one of several changes when screenings kick off on Thursday, June 10. Among the upgrades are larger, 64-foot movie screen, a DCP projector capable of screening more recent releases and designated tailgating areas for each vehicle, allowing moviegoers to set up their own seats.

The Drive-In will also introduce a new option for guests to listen to the film via their phone in addition to dialing it in on an FM radio. Local food trucks equipped with contactless ordering options will provide snacks, and patrons will also have the option of bringing their own.

The Drive-In will show films seven days a week, including new midnight screenings Wednesdays through Sundays.

Early shows will begin around sunset, between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Midnight screenings, which get underway between 11:30 p.m. or a little later, will focus on action flicks such as this year's Mortal Kombat and horror fare including Child’s Play and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Ticket prices will run $19.50-29.25 per vehicle, depending on occupancy and screening day. Parking spots are first come, first served and ushers will assign them upon arrival.

The Drive-In will also offer $10 community screenings on select Wednesday nights, where half of each ticket's proceeds go to a local charity. It will also offer 15% military discounts with valid ID.

The full viewing schedule is available at the Drive-In at La Cantera website.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio
Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Photo of the San Antonio Spurs playing video game after winning the 1999 championship goes viral Read More

  2. Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz Read More

  3. San Antonio’s West Side to gain more public art, gathering spaces and bike lanes via city project Read More

  4. TPR Cinema Tuesdays' online watch parties return with action-packed '80s sequel Aliens Read More

  5. Briscoe Western Art Museum's film-centric exhibition 'Still in the Saddle' debuts this weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation