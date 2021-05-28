Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 28, 2021

San Antonio's Tobin Center unveils new in-person events, including Blue Man Group performance

Posted By on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge The Nat Geo Live talks series is returning to the Tobin Center this fall. - REBECCA HALE
  • Rebecca Hale
  • The Nat Geo Live talks series is returning to the Tobin Center this fall.
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of two event series for live, in-person performances during its 2021-2022 season.

The Tobin Signature Series will bring wide-ranging performances including the musical adaptation of the film An Officer and a Gentleman, a stage-performance take on the 1982 Richard Gere film.



Also included is a December holiday special from Cirque Musica, and a performance from Blue Man Group, who utilize inventive instruments, striking colors and comedy in their performances. With decades of drumming under their belts, the famously mute percussionists are probably singlehandedly keeping the market for blue body paint alive.

The National Geographic Live! speaker series is also back, bringing Nat Geo photographers, scientists and other experts to the stage to give live accounts of their experiences, like a TED talk crossed with an episode of Our Planet. The speakers scheduled for the upcoming season include cinematographer Bob Poole, egyptologist Dr. Kara Cooney and paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim.

"This is just the beginning of our triumphant return in the 2021-22 season, and there is much more to come," Tobin President and CEO Michael Fresher said in a statement. "At the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, our outlook is bright, our creativity is strong, our resilience is powerful, and our gratitude is all yours. We are so pleased to finally welcome you back to The Tobin, Where The Arts Live!"

Subscriptions for both series are on sale now, and single tickets for all series events go on sale on June 18th at 10 a.m.

Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online, by phone at (210) 223-8624 or in-person at the Tobin Center's Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle).

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio
Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Puro San Antonio shoe designs earn Edison High School $15,000 for its art program in Vans contest Read More

  2. Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz Read More

  3. Rooftop Cinema Club returns to San Antonio with new name, blockbuster flicks and food options Read More

  4. Photo of the San Antonio Spurs playing video game after winning the 1999 championship goes viral Read More

  5. San Antonio’s West Side to gain more public art, gathering spaces and bike lanes via city project Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation