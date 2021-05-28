San Antonio's Tobin Center unveils new in-person events, including Blue Man Group performance

click to enlarge
Rebecca Hale
The Nat Geo Live talks series is returning to the Tobin Center this fall.
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of two event series for live, in-person performances during its 2021-2022 season.
The Tobin Signature Series will bring wide-ranging performances including the musical adaptation of the film An Officer and a Gentleman,
a stage-performance take on the 1982 Richard Gere film.
Also included is a December holiday special from Cirque Musica,
and a performance from Blue Man Group, who utilize inventive instruments, striking colors and comedy in their performances. With decades of drumming under their belts, the famously mute percussionists are probably singlehandedly keeping the market for blue body paint alive.
The National Geographic Live! speaker series is also back, bringing Nat Geo photographers, scientists and other experts to the stage to give live accounts of their experiences, like a TED talk crossed with an episode of Our Planet
. The speakers scheduled for the upcoming season include cinematographer Bob Poole, egyptologist Dr. Kara Cooney and paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim.
"This is just the beginning of our triumphant return in the 2021-22 season, and there is much more to come," Tobin President and CEO Michael Fresher said in a statement. "At the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, our outlook is bright, our creativity is strong, our resilience is powerful, and our gratitude is all yours. We are so pleased to finally welcome you back to The Tobin, Where The Arts Live!"
Subscriptions for both series are on sale now, and single tickets for all series events go on sale on June 18th at 10 a.m.
Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online
, by phone at (210) 223-8624 or in-person at the Tobin Center's Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle).
