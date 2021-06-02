Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Jefferson Bodega unveils new COVID-safety mural by San Antonio artist Kim Bishop

Posted By on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 1:18 PM

click image San Antonio based artist Kim Bishop's mother sits next to her daughter's mural outside of Jefferson Bodega. - FACEBOOK / JEFFERSON BODEGA
  • Facebook / Jefferson Bodega
  • San Antonio based artist Kim Bishop's mother sits next to her daughter's mural outside of Jefferson Bodega.
The Jefferson area now has a new art destination right at its neighborhood convenience store. Jefferson Bodega's storefront is now adorned by a mural by local artist Kim Bishop.

The mural features Bishop's mother, a Jefferson neighborhood resident, wearing a face mask. Her mask displays the text "Do it for SA," a slogan from the city's "What Will It Take" program, which encourages San Antonio residents to continue practicing coronavirus safety measures by wearing masks and getting vaccinated. The mask and mural borders are adorned with colorful red roses, contrasting the greyscale of the portrait.



"It was our dream from the beginning that the building feature art instead of advertising but it was Kim [Bishop] and her husband and fellow artist Luis Valderas who made this a reality," Jefferson Bodega wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the post, the bodega gave thanks to the community for volunteering and making this large-scale project possible.


