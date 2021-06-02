Texas Viking Festival will turn Central Texas ranch into a Norse village for summer solstice

click to enlarge
The Texas Viking Festival is held to coincide with the summer and winter solstices.
If the renaissance faire scene just isn't rugged enough for you, fear not, because Vikings have landed in the Lone Star State.
The third Texas Viking Festival will take place the weekends of June 12-13 and 19-20 with organizers setting up a Central Texas encampment composed of tents and permanent structures to form a "living Viking village for educational use," KSAT reports
.
TVF's gatherings take place to coincide with the summer and winter solstices, and attendees can camp onsite, according to the group's website
. The site also warns that the festival isn't a family friendly event. (Pillaging and looting seldom are.)
Entertainment at this summer's fest will range from fire jugglers and a magician to Celtic harpists and an Eastern European folks dance group. Vendors will hawk Viking-inspired wares, food and drink, and organizers encourage attendees to dress the part.
"[You] can be a Scandinavian, Norse, even one of those hard to understand Danes and we will love you for it. Show off your best garb," according to the website. "We are going to be dressed for the occasion, and we get very embarrassed if no one else dresses up too."
The event will take place on the Valkyrie Ranch, located at 2030 FM 2104 in Paige, Texas, east of Bastrop. If that sounds familiar to those already steeped in Norse knowledge, it may be because the ranch is home to Thorin’s Viking Brands, makers of Thorin’s Viking Mead, Thorin’s Knightly Mead and Iron Age Cider.
The festival is a fundraiser for Knights of the Grail, a nonprofit that offers equine therapy to first responders and veterans, according to the KSAT report.
$20 per weekend, noon to midnight, Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13 and June 19-20, Valkyrie Ranch, 2030 FM 2104, Paige, texasvikingfestival.com.
