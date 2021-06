Ahead of San Antonio shows, Bob Saget talks about returning to the stage, shedding TV dad image

click to enlarge Brian Friedman

Comedian and actor Bob Saget is performing two shows on Sunday in San Antonio.

Like so many others, actor and comedian Bob Saget (TV’s) is ready to put the pandemic behind him. While few comedy clubs around the country have opened their doors, the LOL Comedy Club is one that has started welcoming back talent and audiences. Saget will be performing two shows there this Sunday, June 6 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.“You know what we’ve all gone through this last year,” Saget told thethis week. “It’s like I’m unleashed.”During the interview, Saget, 65, talked about what it’s like going on stage to do adult-themed jokes after being known as a straight-laced TV dad for so many years. He also discussed why he still enjoys doing standup and why he finds movies likeentertaining, but not ones likeI don’t think I’m as blue as some people say. I get up on stage and some people go, “You were pretty adult,” and other people go, “You weren’t dirty enough.” It depends on the show. During the late show, I’ll throw an F-bomb in.If you see a Robin Williams movie, God bless him, he doesand then he doeswhere he plays a horrific character. But when you do a TV series [like], people just see you as that. Their perceptions are theirs. I was doing standup since I was 17, so it was 13 years after that when I gotand []. I actually got fired from a morning show because I was too dirty for morning TV. My joke has always been, “Anthony Hopkins does not eat people.” It’s called acting..] You make oneand people think you can’t make family movies. You actually brought up the one place, except for porn, where people would go, “No, I don’t want to see a family film by the maker of.” You’ll never see, “Blumhouse Presents:.” If you see a Blumhouse film, you know people are going to die.Andrea Barber [who played Kimmy Gibbler] comes to my shows. She’s like, “F-you, Mr. T” from out in the audience. You know, people love to talk and spread rumors. But I’m so close with everybody from that show. It’s our inside joke that people [think we’re not]. People go through stuff after 30 years of knowing each other. I’ll be in New York in a couple of weeks, and I’m going to see Ashley Olsen. She’s a dear friend. I go out to dinner in L.A. with everybody — John [Stamos] and his wife Caitlin and my wife Kelly; Dave [Coulier] and his wife Melissa. Jodie [Sweetin] and Candace [Cameron Bure] were just on my podcast [ Bob Saget's Here for You ]. We love each other.I won’t do religion and politics because that’s like ruining a date. I try not to talk abouteither. [.] You know, the other night I watched. I had never seen it. Sharks are caught in tornadoes flying through the air. Rubber sharks just land at people’s feet! It’s so great! I may talk about. My job is to entertain people and bring them together, no matter how big or small the room. And I love San Antonio and those radioactive mosquitos you have at the River Walk.I have not been this excited to do it since the mid ’90s. When I stopped doing [] and, standup is something I took really seriously. I started loving it more and touring more. Now, I’m loving it like I haven’t loved it in years, because I’m appreciative. Not being able to get out and perform and clubs being closed, it’s like being a prisoner from something [comedians] need to do. Being able to hear those laughs live is huge. It’s like I’m reborn. I’m 65, so it’s going to be an ugly birth.Anything online is harder, because I can’t just go on Twitter and play around. Too many people are ready to be critics. With standup it’s different. I’ve been doing it for over 40 years, and it’s not harder to make people laugh. Everybody hasn’t had a chance to laugh recently. So, it’s easier in some ways. I’m there to make people happy, and that’s what’s happening. These gigs that I’m doing, since the moment I started again, have been amazing.I like wherever it comes from. I’m a little more responsible, I think, in a fatherly way. I get all age groups of people who have seen me on different things. Families will come up and appreciate me for something different. I’ve got people who come in and tell me they’ve seen me in a play or open at a rock festival. It’s interesting. I’m a chameleon in that way. Who I am changes, too, but people understand that I’m a good person.