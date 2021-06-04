Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, June 4, 2021

WWE's Monday Night Raw is headed to San Antonio's AT&T Center on August 16

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge A 25-city summer tour marks WWE’s return to live audience shows. - COURTESY PHOTO / WWE
  • Courtesy Photo / WWE
  • A 25-city summer tour marks WWE’s return to live audience shows.
World Wrestling Entertainment's Monday Night Raw is headed back to San Antonio for the first time since the pandemic put a sleeper hold on live events last year.

The bout will rumble into the AT&T Center on Monday, August 16 as part of a 25-city tour that marks WWE’s return to live audience shows. A January 20, 2020 Monday Night Raw was the last WWE event held in the Alamo City.



Stars slated to appear at the August show include Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, WWE heavyweight champion Bobby Lashley and Charlotte Flair, daughter of pro wrestling legend Ric Flair.

Tickets go on sale June. 11, according to the WWE’s website. Prices aren't yet available.

6:30 p.m. Monday, August 16, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

