Monday, June 7, 2021

Public Theater of San Antonio is all about song and dance for its newly unveiled 2021-2022 season

After a pandemic-friendly season of streaming one-person shows, the Public Theater of San Antonio is returning for a traditionally staged 2021-2022 season.

And the theater is going all-in on song and dance for its upcoming season, which will feature six musical productions.



Things start off with a bang with a production of Jonathan Larsen's hit musical tick, tick... BOOM! from September 10-October 17. The popular rock musical is also being released on Netflix this year in a film adaptation directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Next up is a holiday version of the broadway revue Forever PlaidPlaid Tidings, which runs from November 19-December 19. Themed on the close harmony "guy groups" of the '50s, this holiday musical features a slate of Christmas favorites along with mid-century throwbacks to things like The Ed Sullivan Show.

Things kick into higher gear in the spring, with four productions on the docket. Starting in January, the Public will produce 35MM: A Musical Exhibition (January 14-February 20), She Loves Me (March 25-May 1), A Bronx Tale: The Musical (May 20-June 26) and Once On This Island (July 15-August 21).

Season subscription tickets will go on sale later in the summer, and individual tickets for each production will be available one month prior to opening night. Additional details can be found on the Public's website.

