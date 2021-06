San Antonio Zoo hosting after-hours event to support LGTBQ+ community for Pride Month

click image Instagram / sanantoniozoo

The San Antonio Zoo will hold an all-ages LGTBQIA-friendly event dubbed “Night Out At The Zoo” later this month.

The San Antonio Zoo will hold an all-ages LGTBQIA-friendly event dubbed “Night Out At The Zoo” later this month, inviting the community and allies to explore the zoo during evening hours.The event will feature live music, animal encounters and unique vendors from 6-9 p.m. on June 25. Tickets are $10 for visitors ages 3 and up, and they are required for all who wish to attend — even membership holders.This will be the first event of its kind for the Zoo, organized by the attraction’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee.For more Pride events, check out a recentslideshow of 20 parties, brunches, drag shows and other ways to celebrate in the Alamo City.