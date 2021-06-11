Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, June 11, 2021

Comedian Hasan Minhaj's King's Jester tour will hit San Antonio in November

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge Hasan Minhaj was a Daily Show correspondent from 2014-2018. - COURTESY PHOTO / HASAN MINHAJ
  • Courtesy Photo / Hasan Minhaj
  • Hasan Minhaj was a Daily Show correspondent from 2014-2018.
Former Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj is bringing his latest standup comedy tour to San Antonio in November.

The King’s Jester tour will include a single show at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, November 4 at 7 p.m. The comedian also will  make November stops in Houston, Dallas and Austin.



A first-generation American, Minhaj was a correspondent on The Daily Show from 2014-2018. His show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj ran on Netflix until its cancelation last year.

Tickets are on sale now.


$44.50-95, 7 p.m., Thursday, November 4, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Colin Wolf of Creative Loafing Tampa, an affiliated publication, also contributed to this report.

